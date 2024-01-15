(Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers are on the cusp of an “incredible opportunity” to give the next president tools to better control migration at the US-Mexico border, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa said.

“It needs to be right now,” Ernst said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power show in Des Moines, Iowa. “Whoever we have in the White House come next January, they will have the tools necessary on Day One to have much better border protection and policy than we do today.”

US lawmakers on Sunday released a stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown on Jan. 20. The measure is intended in part to give a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators additional time to reach consensus on legislation aimed at controlling migration at the southern border.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” Ernst said, adding that the negotiators were working on a deal “that we can present to the American people to actually do something and force the Democrats to accept.”

Speaking hours ahead of her home state’s first-in-the-nation’s caucuses Monday night, Ernst noted that the border is the second most important issue to Iowa voters after the economy. She also expressed frustration about outside groups rejecting the border talks, noting that this is the furthest Republicans have gotten on reaching an immigration deal in years.

But opposition to the plan is already fomenting among House conservatives, suggesting that the only way for the plan to get through that chamber — given Republicans’ razor-thin majority — might be for Speaker Mike Johnson to rely on support from Democrats, a tactic that could prompt calls for his ouster.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan said Sunday in an interview with Bloomberg Television he was confident that Johnson would oppose the Senate proposal, which he characterized as dead-on-arrival in the House.

“We’ve got to see the plan, but based on what’s leaked out thus far, there’s no way I’m going to go for that. There’s no way Speaker Johnson’s going to go for that,” the Ohio Republican said.

