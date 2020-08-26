(Bloomberg) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst will speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

There are 69 days until the election.

Ernst will speak at the Republican National Convention Wednesday, the only high-profile Senate incumbent in a competitive race this year to do so.

The first-term senator is in an unexpectedly tight race against Democratic Senator Theresa Greenfield, a real estate executive who is already targeting Ernst for participating.

“Tomorrow, my opponent @joniernst takes the RNC stage where she’ll continue standing with national Republicans at the expense of Iowans,” Greenfield tweeted Tuesday.

A recent Monmouth University poll put Ernst up by just 1 percentage point over Greenfield, essentially tied, and the race is considered a toss-up.

None of the other sitting Republican senators facing tough races, including Cory Gardner of Colorado, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, are scheduled for appearances at the convention.

Democratic Senator Doug Jones of Alabama, who is expected to lose his re-election race, spoke at his party’s convention last week.

The Republican National Convention on Wednesday will feature speeches from Vice President Mike Pence, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, among others.

