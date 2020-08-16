(Bloomberg) -- Iowa is expected to request federal disaster aid after a powerful storm swept through parts of the state last week, flattening crops, downing trees and knocking out power in some areas for days.

“President Trump and Governor Reynolds talked this week to discuss the storm and the president committed to support the state and the people of Iowa,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Sunday.

Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s Republican governor, is expected to submit the request on Sunday, said people familiar with the process.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iowa on Thursday, days after one of the most powerful weather events in state history -- a “derecho” packing 100 mile-per-hour winds -- left three people dead and scores injured, and cut power to hundreds of thousands of residents and businesses.

Some 3.57 million acres of Iowa corn and 2.5 million acres of soybeans took the brunt of derecho, according to Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig.

