(Bloomberg) -- The International Paralympic Committee apologized for a mistake its chief made in addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping during his speech at the opening ceremony of Beijing Paralympics on Friday.

Footage of the ceremony showed IPC President Andrew Parsons referring to Xi as president of the Republic of China in his speech, which usually refers to Taiwan. China is known as the People’s Republic of China.

Parsons was in a very emotional state at the time and made an unintentional mistake, according to a Chinese statement of apology that IPC posted on its official Weibo account. It cited the IPC’s chief brand and communications officer Craig Spence at a press briefing on Saturday.

“We made an incorrect title in the speech. Andrew meant to say ‘People’s Republic of China’ when referring to which country Xi Jinping was president of. It was just a mis-pronouncement.” IPC said in a written reply to a query by Bloomberg.

Paralympic Body Presses China on Censoring of No-War Speech

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.