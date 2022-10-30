(Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group’s main listed arm fell as much as 2.4% Monday after reports of workers leaving a Covid-stricken iPhone-making campus in China stirred concerns about worsening disruption.

Social media erupted over the weekend with photos and videos of workers departing Apple Inc.’s biggest iPhone plant, some on foot, to return to hometowns miles away. They were seeking to escape hastily enacted Covid-prevention measures that have left many of the 200,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions. Other videos depicted local residents offering food and shelter to some of the departing staff.

Bloomberg hasn’t verified the authenticity of the content. But rising tensions at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant underscore the economic and social costs of Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero policy -- a rigorously policed system of mass testing and lockdowns that has fostered growing resentment. It also shows the potential risk to global supply chains and products from China’s approach.

Foxconn, whose listed vehicle is Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said Sunday it was working with local government officials to get the situation under control. It was adjusting production at its other facilities in China to mitigate disruption, and emphasized its focus was on the welfare of employees.

“The Group’s Zhengzhou park operation, in coordination with the government’s epidemic prevention, is gradually coming under control,” Foxconn said in a brief statement. “The Group will also coordinate back-up production capacity with our other parks to reduce any potential impact.”

Discontent has been brewing among staff at Foxconn’s main factory in Zhengzhou, where the emergence of Covid cases saw it go into a closed loop system. Food became a source of unrest after the Taiwanese company that makes most iPhones sold around the world shut cafeterias at the manufacturing site known as “iPhone City.”

At one point, only workers on production lines were given meal boxes, with those infected or afraid to leave their company-provided dormitories given more basic fare like bread and instant noodles, Bloomberg News reported.

It’s unclear how many workers were allowed to leave Foxconn. The company hires many temporary staff from nearby regions to assemble electronics including Apple’s latest iPhone 14 devices. Foxconn last week described the situation as a “small” outbreak.

“Further developments will be important as 4Q is the peak season for iPhone shipments,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote. “The potential impact on iPhone production is worth monitoring as Zhengzhou is one of Hon Hai’s major production sites, particularly for iPhone assembly.”

The discontent comes at a crucial time for Apple, which launched the iPhone 14 during an unprecedented slump in global electronics demand. While faring better than other smartphone makers, it’s backed off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, Bloomberg has reported. Apple reported better-than-expected results Thursday but warned of a holiday slowdown.

Any disruption at Zhengzhou threatens to snarl Apple’s finely orchestrated supply chain. Thousands of components from Europe to Asia are shipped into Zhengzhou, assembled manually into devices, then shuttled off to the rest of the world.

