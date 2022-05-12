(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s biggest assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. posted estimate-beating earnings after navigating strict pandemic controls in Chinese cities to meet still-robust iPhone demand.

Net income was NT$29.5 billion ($989 million) for the quarter through March, Hon Hai said on Thursday. Analysts predicted NT$28.5 billion on average. Revenue totaled NT$1.41 trillion, Hon Hai reported previously.

The Taiwanese contract manufacturer is grappling with China’s commitment to zero-Covid policies, which threaten to squeeze margins with higher logistics costs, but Hon Hai’s scale has so far given the company bargaining power with both customers and suppliers.

Apple suppliers operating in China are struggling with prolonged component shortages while navigating the local Covid-19 policies of their manufacturing units. Last Thursday, employees at MacBook maker Quanta Computer’s Shanghai plant flooded past isolation barriers, fearing stricter restrictions.

Hon Hai’s closed-loop production sites in China are running stably, people with direct knowledge of the matter have told Bloomberg, while the company’s key tech hubs in Zhengzhou and Shenzhen have resumed normal production.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

While its iPhone business may moderate in 2022, Hon Hai’s data center hardware and component segments should stand out and support gross margin trajectory with the trend of cloud migration. The company’s target of 10% gross margin by 2025 looks feasible to us, as EV, cloud and components may contribute to nearly half of the company’s revenue by then, we believe, vs. 29-30% now.

-Steven Tseng, analyst

Click here for research.

