(Bloomberg) -- IPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported a 20% jump in second-quarter revenue as the pandemic continues to drive demand for electronics from Apple Inc. and other clients.

Revenue in the three months through June rose to NT$1.36 trillion ($48.7 billion), the Taiwanese manufacturer reported, versus estimates for NT$1.34 trillion.

The strong showing from the world’s largest contract electronics maker suggests demand for iPhones, gaming consoles and servers remains robust as consumers snatch up devices for remote work, home-schooling and entertainment needs. Companies are also spending on technology, expanding data-center infrastructure to better serve customers’ online activities.

Hon Hai also reported June sales of NT$401.6 billion

Its year-to-date revenue came to NT$2.7 trillion

