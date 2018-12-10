(Bloomberg) -- Major suppliers of components for Apple Inc.’s iPhone fell in pre-market trading after it was reported that the sale of some models were banned in China following a lawsuit.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. dropped 2.8 percent, while Qorvo Inc. was off 2.2 percent. Shares of Cirrus Logic were indicated lower with a bid of $33.83, compared with a Friday close of $36.75.

Qualcomm Inc. said it won a ruling in China against Apple. The Fuzhou Intermediate People’s Court ruled that Apple is infringing on two Qualcomm patents and issued injunctions against the sale of seven iPhone models in the country, including the iPhone X. Apple subsequently said that all iPhone models would remain available in China, and that it would pursue legal options through the courts.

Shares of Qualcomm gained 2.9 percent in pre-market trading, while Apple lost 2.1 percent.

China is a major market for Apple. According to Bloomberg data, the company derived nearly 20 percent of its 2018 revenue from the country.

The suit adds another potential headwind for Apple suppliers, which have been struggling amid signs of waning demand for iPhones. Companies including Qorvo, Cirrus Logic and Lumentum Holdings have recently slashed their outlooks in part because of smartphone weakness.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ryan Vlastelica in New York at rvlastelica1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Richard Richtmyer

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.