(Bloomberg) -- Hanwha Systems Co., a maker of military radars and communication equipment, just set the price for South Korea’s second-biggest initial public offering this year, helping boost the deal flow in Asia’s emerging markets.

The Seoul-based company and its existing shareholders will raise about $345 million from the sale, according to a filing Friday. The deal size comes in slightly below Lotte REIT Co.’s $353 million offering last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Despite a global IPO slowdown, emerging markets in Asia are picking up this year, with sizable growth in places like China, South Korea and Malaysia. Deals worth a total of $37.8 billion have been priced in emerging Asia, up 13% from the first 10 months of 2018. China’s deal value has surged 50% from a year ago, while South Korea’s has seen a 38% increase.

Globally, the value of deals priced has dropped 21% to $153 billion in 2019 from the first 10 months of 2018. Asia’s developed markets have suffered a bigger decline, with the value shrinking 37% to $28.1 billion, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Hong Kong’s political unrest and a spate of pulled deals in Australia added to the slowdown in developed Asia.

Nevertheless, a possible $10 billion listing by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. could save the year for Hong Kong as well as for developed Asia. The Chinese e-commerce giant is deciding between launching a Hong Kong sale in November or delaying it until next year as global uncertainty mounts, people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

UPCOMING LISTINGS:

Hanwha Systems Korea exchange Size $345m Listing Nov. 14 Citi, Korea Investment & Securities, NH Investment

S Hotels and Resorts Thailand exchange Size $236m Listing Nov. 12 Credit Suisse

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Hong Kong exchange Size up to $194m Listing Nov. 6 China Securities, CICC

Shanghai Kindly Medical Instruments Hong Kong exchange Size up to $106m Listing Nov. 8 Bocom International

Bangkok Commercial Asset Management Thailand stock exchange Size at least $700m Listing date TBA Trinity Securities, Kasikorn Securities

Sinic Holdings Group Hong Kong stock exchange Up tp $287 million Pricing Nov. 8, listing Nov. 15 ABC International, Huatai Financial

China Feihe Hong Kong stock exchange Size up to $1.1b Listing expected Nov. 13 JPMorgan, CMS, CCB International

Bafang Electric Suzhou Shanghai exchange Size $197m Taking orders Oct. 30; listing date TBA Shenwan Hongyuan



More ECM situations we are following:

EHang Holdings, one of several companies seeking to market robo taxi aircraft as soon as next year, has filed for a U.S. IPO

Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi, the Mongolian state-owned coal miner, has picked banks including Bank of America and Credit Suisse to lead a planned Hong Kong IPO that could raise more than $1 billion

ESR Cayman rose as much as 7.7% in its Hong Kong debut following a $1.6b IPO

Fangdd Network Group, a Chinese online real estate broker backed by FountainVest Partners, has raised $78 million after pricing its downsized U.S. IPO at $13 a share, the bottom of a marketed range

PTT Oil and Retail Business is still in the process of listing the company, with a goal to increase its international business profile, especially in Southeast Asia, said Chairman Auttapol Rerkpiboon

NCS Testing Technology jumped by the 44% first-day limit in Shenzhen its debut

Beijing Baolande Software rallied as much as 50% in its Shanghai Star board debut

