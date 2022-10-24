(Bloomberg) -- The pound extended gains after Boris Johnson pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, bringing Rishi Sunak closer to becoming next prime minister. Sunak is still facing Penny Mordaunt in what is now a two-person race. The outcome of an initial vote by Conservative MPs will be announced at 6 p.m. today. In corporate updates, one of London’s few listing hopefuls this year announced it was halting its IPO due to increased economic uncertainty.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In The City

Welkin China Private Equity Ltd.: The investment company has decided to pause its planned initial public offering in London, citing “the increased levels of macroeconomic uncertainty and market volatility.”

The firm said all funds committed after the initial placing will be returned to investors and it will reassess an IPO at a “later date once macroeconomic conditions have improved”

The company announced last month that it was planning to raise as much as $300 million

Frasers Group Plc: The retail group boosted its stake in Germany's Hugo Boss AG to 32.8%.

After taking into account the premium it will receive under the put options, Frasers’ maximum aggregate exposure in connection with its acquired interests in Hugo Boss, is about €960m

Pearson Plc: The education publisher said its underlying revenue grew by 7% in the first nine months of the year, citing strong trading performance in English Language Learning and Virtual Learning, Workforce Skills and Assessment & Qualifications.

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak took a huge step toward becoming the next prime minister as Boris Johnson pulled out of the contest after a weekend of vacillation and as he won the endorsement of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The Conservative party set a deadline of 2 p.m. today for contenders to certify the support of at least 100 MPs each to go forward to a ballot. The outcome of the ballot will be announced at 6 p.m.

The pound extended an intraday advance to 0.9% at 1.1399 on the news that Johnson had pulled out of the race.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of the UK, US and France said they reject Russian “allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its own territory,” adding the “world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

In Case You Missed It

The Bank of England is proceeding with its plan to start actively selling gilts accumulated via quantitative easing. It is “central banking's crash test dummy,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth.

Here’s a deep dive into why the UK market turmoil is bad news for allocations to everything from private equity to real estate.

Shell Plc is investing about $1.5 billion in Qatar’s latest gas development, months after buying into another of the Gulf nation’s massive expansion projects.

Looking Ahead

HSBC Holdings Plc’s third-quarter results tomorrow will be closely watched for the potential impact of a darkening economic outlook on expected credit losses. Investors will also look for updates on potential disposals from the London-based lender, which is being pushed to break up by its largest shareholder, Ping An Insurance Group Co. To the Chinese insurer, HSBC’s worldwide operations are a millstone around the neck of its profitable Asian business, which it would like to be spun out.

