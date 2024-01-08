(Bloomberg) -- The starting gun for this year’s cohort of US initial public offering candidates has been fired.

KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. and Amer Sports Inc., the maker of Wilson tennis rackets, filed last week for their IPOs, both of which have been tipped to raise at least $1 billion. Now, all eyes will be on the level of support potential issuers will get from the Federal Reserve — and whether stable markets can help a trickle of filings turn into a flood.

For bankers and investors, the Fed’s decision on the pace of interest rate cuts is top of mind, as is the buoyancy of equity markets after the S&P 500 snapped its longest weekly streak of gains in almost 20 years. But something has to give, according to industry watchers, after a two-year dearth of offerings. The market for global listings is coming off the worst year since 2012, with US debuts delivering one-twelfth of the cash raised in 2021’s banner year, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“The IPO market’s recovery is still a bit tenuous,” said Avery Spear, senior data analyst at Renaissance Capital. “Any developments on geopolitical turmoil or from the Fed could impact deal flow, but it does seem like investors are used to weathering these events more than they were at the end of 2021.”

The backlog of would-be public companies, along with markets trading just 2% from all-time highs, will likely drive more companies to file for IPOs in the coming weeks.

Reddit Inc., Shein and General Atlantic are among the many companies that Bloomberg News has reported are preparing for IPOs as soon as this year. Investors will want companies that are either profitable or on their way to turning a profit and are growing. Others may have to wait.

“People want to be bullish, but we do see some companies slowing down their processes with an eye on later this year or 2025,” said Mike Bellin, IPO services leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers. “On the other hand, there are a lot of companies that are long in the tooth, they’ve scaled their businesses and re-focused on the path to profitability and are market-known names and are leaders in the field.”

First Test

The year’s first test will come later this week when Smith Douglas Homes Corp. is expected to price its offering. The company marketed nearly 7.7 million shares between $18 and $21, filings show. The listing could raise as much as $161.5 million and deliver a valuation of close to $1 billion, according to Bloomberg calculations.

“Any company with a $1 billion market cap provides a meaningful data point for issuance,” said Renaissance Capital’s Spear. “This is a unique company — riding on tailwinds of expected Fed rate cuts and really strong trading in the homebuilding space — but any deal that gets done can provide encouragement for other companies.”

The US presidential election this year is adding to pressure on companies to push ahead with IPOs sooner rather than later.

For Andrew Epstein, a corporate partner at Clifford Chance focused on capital markets transactions, it’s still too early to tell how the market will end up. There will likely be momentum for IPOs with a window opening up until July or August.

“What we always tell our clients who are considering an IPO is that you can’t wait for the ideal conditions and then say ‘let’s start’ because the windows open and close quickly,” said Epstein. “If you’re thinking about doing an IPO in the near-term or the mid-term, get ready now.”

