(Bloomberg) -- As investors warmly welcomed Smith Douglas Homes Corp.’s initial public offering, the US market’s first sizeable listing of the year, bankers and issuers kept a close watch.

Having raised $162 million, Smith Douglas jumped as much as 17% on its debut Jan. 11, dispelling fears that it would mirror recent underperformance by debutants. While a survey from private trading data firm Linqto shows enthusiasm among retail investors bubbling up — a key driver of a healthy IPO market — 2023’s post-IPO stumbles remain a hurdle that the class of 2024 will have to clear to build a sustainable revival.

“For these near-term potential IPOs, especially those that are more sizable, each one is going to matter, and hopefully they all work and trade up in the aftermarket, which will lead to more deals on the back of it,” said Evan Riley, head of equity capital markets Americas at BNP Paribas SA. “That’s certainly what both banks and the buyside are hoping for.”

The new year has brought a fresh start, with numerous potential issuers getting ready to tap the public markets. About a dozen companies have filed for a listing, including KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc., clinical stage biopharmaceutical company CG Oncology Inc. and Amer Sports Inc., which is backed by China’s largest athletic-apparel producer Anta Sports Products Ltd.

“Our internal pipeline is going through the roof,” said Ross Carmel, a partner at law firm Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel. “Banks are signing up deals, and people are coming to us for both issuer side and underwriting IPOs that they’re looking to get done in the end of second quarter or leading into third quarter.”

Retail Interest

If advisers build a strong cohort of IPOs, will retail investors come? Three-quarters of the 2,500 retail investors polled by Linqto are interested in investing in IPOs, and a little over half of them expect a “significant recovery” in the IPO market this year. The survey didn’t ask whether respondents had invested in IPOs before.

“Whether that is the triumph of hope over experience, one can’t tell from the data, but one can tell from the data that there’s definitely a lot of anticipation and excitement about future IPOs,” said Joe Endoso, president of Linqto.

The shift is remarkable given how lackluster returns have been in recent years. The average gain for last year’s crop of IPOs was 14%, trailing the 24% rise of the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq 100’s 54% gain, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read More: Poor IPO Returns Show Weak Risk Tolerance in 2023

“One of the issues that we saw in this last batch of IPOs was the underwhelming returns, if you measure aftermarket returns in terms of, say, six to 12 months post-IPO,” said Endoso. “That underperformance basically indicated that the IPOs were overpriced.”

Among the seven large deals that raised more than $500 million last year, four are still underwater, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

For now, the market is focused on first-time share sale candidates with strong fundamentals, versus hyper-growth businesses that may not be profitable yet, according to Carmel at law firm Sichenzia.

For BNP’s Riley, the real test of the IPO market’s recovery will be sustaining a consistent flow of new listings in the technology sector.

“Tech needs to work typically for the broader IPO market to work,” Riley said. “And, seeing some more unicorn activity come this year will certainly be helpful.”

Read More: Familiar Names Throw Their Hats in 2024 IPO Market Revival Ring

--With assistance from Bailey Lipschultz.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.