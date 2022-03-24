(Bloomberg) -- The sputtering performance of some of last year’s U.S. initial public offerings is dimming companies’ hopes of raising funds through sales of more shares.

Lockup periods expire this week for 11 U.S. IPOs, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The group includes software makers Freshworks Inc. and Toast Inc., which are both down more than 40% from their listing levels. On average, the group’s shares are about 30% below their offering prices.

The end of selling restrictions can serve as a catalyst for another public stock offer by a company or a top stakeholder. But that’s far less likely when firms are below their IPO price, which is the case for eight of this week’s lockup expirations.

The broader stock market has been struggling this year too, as investors adjust to expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to combat elevated inflation. The war in Ukraine has only added to the market volatility, which is throttling the business of stock listings.

“Since the war in Ukraine started, it’s changed the calculus a bit, but the market is still attempting to anticipate what the Fed’s path will be and how that will affect the domestic economy,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Michael Casper. Questions around the Fed’s path are weighing on both IPO issuance and the sentiment for secondary offerings, he said.

Four of the firms with lockups expiring this week are down 50% or more since going public. Remitly Global Inc., which has lost more than 70%, leads decliners. Only two are up more than 10%, led by Clearwater Analytics Holdings, which has gained about 20%.

Weak trading in recent IPOs also weighs on the pipeline for new listings, which often point to newly public peers as comparables for valuation. That market is going through its slowest stretch in more than a decade.

