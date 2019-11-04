Iran Adds More Advanced Centrifuges in Further Weakening of Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it has increased the number of advanced centrifuges it is running, as the country continues to back away from commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers in an effort to counter American sanctions.

The Islamic Republic has added a further 30 IR-6 centrifuges, which can enrich uranium 10 times faster than first generation machines, local media reported, citing nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi. Iran is marking the 40th anniversary of the occupation of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.

Centrifuges are fast-spinning machines used to enrich uranium, and the latest statement by Iran is likely to provide ammunition for its foes in Washington and the Middle East that authorities are intent on rebuilding an atomic program capable of producing nuclear weapons.

Iran has been scaling back its compliance to the terms of the beleaguered 2015 deal since May as it pushes back against the “maximum pressure” offensive of U.S. President Donald Trump, who unilaterally left the accord last year and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions.

Tehran wants European signatories to the accord to provide effective ways of bypassing the U.S. penalties and delivering economic gains, especially a restoration of crucial oil sales.

