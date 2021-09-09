(Bloomberg) -- The foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar met for talks in Tehran in order to address the crisis in Afghanistan, regional issues and their trade relationship, according to an official statement.

Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was in Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian at Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a statement from the ministry said.

Amirabdollahian also took part in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of countries neighboring Afghanistan on Wednesday evening and pledged to use all resources to facilitate dialogue between the country’s different factions, according to a separate foreign ministry statement.

