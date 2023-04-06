Iran and Saudi Arabia Agree To Talk. But Only With China’s Help: Big Take Podcast

Iran and Saudi Arabia surprised many governments in March when they announced an agreement to restore diplomatic relations–ending a seven-year freeze.

Just as surprising: The deal was brokered by China.

Bloomberg correspondents Golnar Motevalli and Sam Dagher join this episode to explain how this landmark agreement came together and what each side hopes to gain from it.

And Jonathan Fulton, a nonresident senior fellow for Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs, talks about China’s critical role in this deal and the nation’s growing ambitions as a global power broker.

