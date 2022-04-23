(Bloomberg) --

Iran and Saudi Arabia resumed talks aimed at restoring ties between the Gulf rivals and reducing tensions in the Middle East, Iran’s state-run Nour News reported.

The “positive atmosphere” of the talks in the Iraqi capital Baghdad could pave the way for a session with the Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers in the “near future,” Nour said, without specifying the date of the latest meeting.

The fifth round of talks, which included representatives from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and the Saudi intelligence service, followed Iran’s suspension of the process last month.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran was set on fire in response to its execution of a prominent Shiite cleric. The two have vied for regional influence including in the war in Yemen, and clashed over Iran’s nuclear program.

