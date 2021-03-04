Iran and U.S. Get Time for Diplomacy as Atomic Censure Withdrawn

(Bloomberg) -- Iran and the U.S. were handed time for diplomacy to solve their nuclear standoff after a draft censure that threatened to scuttle Tehran’s cooperation with international atomic inspectors was withdrawn.

A resolution rebuking Iran over its lack of cooperation with monitors won’t be tabled this week at the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency’s board is wrapping up a week of meetings in the Austrian capital that focused on Iran’s stepped up production of nuclear fuel and stalled inquiries into the presence of uranium particles at undeclared sites.

“Iran has now been given another opportunity by the Director General to offer up the necessary cooperation before this Board next meets,” U.S. envoy to the IAEA Louis Bono said in a statement. “We will be watching closely for a constructive Iranian response that enables the substantive progress.”

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said late Wednesday that he’d presented Iran with a proposal to clear up questions. “They tell us very little and that is the problem,” Grossi told a briefing hosted by Harvard University.

The decision to conclude this week’s meeting without a censure was welcomed by Iran, which had earlier threatened to further curtail the IAEA’s monitoring activities if the measure had passed.

The IAEA had urged Europe, Iran and the U.S. not to use its work as a bargaining chip in negotiations to save the moribund 2015 nuclear agreement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord and reimposed penalties in 2018 as he sought to weaken Iran economically and militarily. Iranian authorities subsequently violated key nuclear covenants as tensions threatened to spark a regional conflict.

A European draft resolution would have expressed “serious concern” with Tehran’s nuclear work and ensured that the issue remained on the board’s agenda.

By withdrawing the resolution, diplomats are potentially not only giving the IAEA and Iran time to resolve their issues, but also creating space for Washington and Tehran to determine whether there’s enough left in the nuclear deal that is worth salvaging.

“The lack of progress to clarify these issues is unacceptable and a source of serious concern,” the European Union said in its statement to end this week’s Iran debate. “Urgent clarification is needed.”

