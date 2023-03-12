Iran and US to Exchange Prisoners ‘Soon’, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) --

Iran and the US will soon carry out a prisoner exchange, the Islamic Republic’s foreign minister said, in a deal that will likely involve dual US-Iranian nationals detained in Tehran.

The US denied the arrangement, with State Department spokesman Ned Price calling it a “cruel lie,” the Associated Press reported.

Earlier Sunday, Iran’s foreign affairs minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Iranian state TV: “If everything goes well on the US side, we can witness an exchange of prisoners soon,” without giving a time frame.

He said that the two countries signed a deal to exchange detainees in March 2022 and had agreed in recent days to carry out the swap soon.

The comments come as Iran is seeking to repair damaged ties with countries in the region as it faces unprecedented levels of public dissent and an economic crisis at home.

The Islamic Republic has been on a diplomatic push in recent weeks with high-level visits to China and Turkey. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator is currently in Oman, which has helped broker prisoner releases in the past.

On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced they would restore diplomatic ties after they were cut seven years ago when Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran was mobbed and set on fire over the execution of a Saudi Shiite Cleric.

U.S. Allows South Korea to Send Funds to Iran in Talks Success

Iranian state media has linked the freedom of dual national prisoners to some $7 billion dollars of oil payments owed to Iran that are trapped in South Korea because of US sanctions.

Their cases have also been tied to the stalled talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the US. The negotiations were effectively suspended over Iran’s sale of military drones to Russia and its deadly crackdown of widespread anti-government protests that erupted in September.

There are at least five people detained in Iran who are either dual US and Iranian citizens or US permanent residents. They include Siamak Namazi, who has been held in Tehran’s Evin prison since October 2015.

Iran Says U.S. Sanctions Halted Deal to Free U.K. Prisoners

(Updates with details and background.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.