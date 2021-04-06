(Bloomberg) --

Iran and world powers began their most serious attempt yet to resurrect a troubled nuclear deal, with negotiators from the U.S. and Islamic Republic gathered at the same venue for the first time since Donald Trump sent the accord into freefall in 2018.

Diplomats arrived at Vienna’s Hotel Imperial on Tuesday for the talks, which may extend through the end of the week if progress is made, according to two officials involved. Iranian and U.S. representatives aren’t expected to speak directly, reflecting the deep distrust they will have to overcome.

Oil rebounded as the chances of a breakthrough were seen by analysts as slim, reducing the odds that crude flows from Iran would pick up further in the near term.

Tensions over Iran’s accelerating nuclear program have threatened to spiral into open conflict since the Trump administration exited the 2015 agreement and reimposed punishing sanctions on an oil-dependent economy. They have sparked attacks on Gulf shipping, and fueled the war in Yemen, including escalating strikes by Iran-backed rebels on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

The two main protagonists are still far apart -- Iran is insisting that Washington must first guarantee the full removal of sanctions for it to scale back its enrichment activity, while the Biden White House has ruled out any “unilateral gestures.”

The three European nations helping to broker the talks -- Germany, France and Britain -- aren’t expecting any major positive outcome on Tuesday, partly because of Iran’s insistence that the U.S. remove sanctions in a single step, said a European official who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter. Still, the discussions are a move in the right direction that could eventually deliver a workable solution, the official said.

Oil Shipments

Ahead of the talks in Vienna, China’s Foreign Ministry insisted it was up to the U.S., as the signatory that initially broke with the agreement, to send a strong, unconditional signal it’s ready for a deal.

“We hope relevant parties can tell right from wrong and urge the U.S. to take concrete measures to lift the sanctions, meet Iran halfway and resume full implementation of the nuclear deal at an early date,” Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in Beijing.

China has increased its leverage over Tehran in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, most recently signing a decades-long economic cooperation agreement.

Iran’s crude exports plummeted after Trump pulled out of the accord and tightened sanctions. While shipments have picked up in recent months -- most of them heading to China -- they remain well below previous levels of around 2 million barrels a day. Russia is the other signatory to the 2015 accord.

‘Correct’ Path

State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday he expected the talks to be “difficult,” adding that Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, would lead the discussions on behalf of the Biden administration. His Iranian counterpart is Abbas Araghchi, deputy foreign minister.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said it was up to the other powers that are still in the deal to ensure that Washington “corrects” its path and provides the guaranteed and verifiable removal of bruising penalties.

Iran breached some of the limits on its nuclear program more than a year after Trump abandoned the deal that was championed by his predecessor, Barack Obama. Tehran has since repeatedly rebuffed direct talks with the Biden administration on reviving the pact.

Khatibzadeh said that the “window of opportunity” to break the deadlock with the U.S. over how to salvage the deal won’t close if the talks don’t deliver a breakthrough. But he warned it “won’t remain open forever.”

