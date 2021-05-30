(Bloomberg) --

World powers resumed the latest round of talks to reach a final agreement between Iran and the United States over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Russia’s envoy to the United Nations in Vienna said in a tweet.

Mikhail Ulyanov said the fifth round of talks had resumed in the Austrian capital and there was an understanding among the countries involved that “the current round should be final”, according to his tweet.

Iran Atomic Talks Enter Decisive Round as Oil Trade at Stake (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.