Mohammad Mohammadibakhsh has been appointed the new head of the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, weeks before Tehran is due to resume talks with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran’s aging civilian air fleet has been sanctioned for decades by the U.S. and the country’s last effort to buy new planes was halted in 2018 after the U.S. withdrew from the multilateral accord, suspending $40 billion worth of historic deals with Boeing Co. and Airbus SE.

Mohammadibakhsh’s career spans about 20 years, mostly in government bodies regulating civilian aviation with a four year stint in Iran’s air force, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Iran and the U.S. are scheduled to restart indirect negotiations over how to restore the ailing nuclear agreement on Nov. 29.

