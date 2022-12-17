(Bloomberg) -- Workers in Iran’s key oil and gas sector went on strike in several districts on Saturday as Iran’s anti-regime protests entered their fourth month.

Unverified footage published on social media showed dozens of employees from state-owned oil and gas companies holding rallies across the southern cities of Ahvaz, Asalouyeh, Mahshahr and Gachsaran on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, prominent Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested for “publishing material that incited street riots,” the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The walkouts reportedly involved employees from Pars Oil and Gas Co., the operator of the giant South Pars gas field in the Persian Gulf, as well as the National Iranian South Oil Co., which runs 45 oil and gas fields and is responsible for around 80% of Iran’s crude production, according to the companies’ websites.

Footage showed workers holding placards that read “We will not back down from our rights.”

The walkouts follow nationwide protests that have swept Iran since Sept. 16, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in the custody of the so-called morality police after she was arrested for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes. Human rights watchers say more than 400 people have been killed and some 18,000 arrested in protests.

