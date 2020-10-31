(Bloomberg) --

Iran arrested a man it claims was a leader of a group allegedly involved in a shooting that killed dozens of people during a military parade two years ago, the state-run IRIB News reported.

Habib Ka’bi, one of the leaders of separatist group Al-Ahwaz, which Iran accused of being behind the deadly attack in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in September 2018, was transferred to Tehran after being arrested in Turkey, the report said. It didn’t provide further details.

Iranian authorities said at the time of the attack that they arrested 22 people in connection with the shooting, saying it had been carried out by “separatist groups backed by some Arab nations.”

