Iran arrested a Swedish citizen on charges of espionage and connection with Israel, state TV reported on Saturday.

“The suspect had entered the country a few months ago following the arrest of another European spy,” Iran’s state TV said, citing a statement by the Intelligence Ministry.

The unidentified person was in contact with “other European and non-European suspects” in the country and had traveled to Israel, before visiting Iran to obtain information on the arrest of the European agent, the report said.

Iran repeatedly accuses Israel of killing its scientists and attacking its nuclear infrastructure. The statement comes months after Iran detained two European nationals for trying to cause “chaos, instability and social disorder.”

