(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

Iranian authorities have detained two individuals from an unnamed European country after finding evidence of them trying to cause “chaos, instability and social disorder”, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, citing Iran’s intelligence ministry.

No details about their identities have been reported and ISNA didn’t say when they were arrested or when they entered the country. The announcement coincides with a visit to Tehran by Enrique Mora, the top European Union diplomat who’s coordinating the stalled negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.