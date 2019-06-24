Iran Asks U.S. to Go Beyond 2015 Deal If It Wants More in Return

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has to offer something on top of the 2015 nuclear pact if it wants more concessions from Iran, an adviser to President Hassan Rouhani said.

If the Trump administration “wants something beyond the JCPOA, it needs to offer something beyond the JCPOA with international guarantees,” Hesameddin Ashena said on Twitter on Monday in reference to the agreement.

