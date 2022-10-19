(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian climber was greeted by crowds of cheering supporters at a Tehran airport after she returned home from competing in a major international tournament without wearing a head scarf in contravention of the country’s Islamic laws.

Elnaz Rekabi officially represented the Islamic Republic without covering her hair -- something that’s been mandatory for all Iranian female athletes since 1979 -- at the Asian climbing championships in Seoul on Oct. 16.

She did so following a month of widespread anti-government protests in Iran that were triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested last month for allegedly flouting the nation’s strict Islamic dress codes.

Videos of Rekabi scaling an indoor wall, with her ponytail out, went viral on social media, adding to a growing list of defining images from the protests in which women have taken center stage.

Footage shared on Twitter early Wednesday showed crowds inside and outside Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport clapping and cheering “Elnaz the champion” as she entered arrivals and later left in a taxi.

Speculation and concern about her safety and whereabouts flooded Twitter on Monday after the BBC reported that she’d gone missing and had her passport and phone confiscated. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied the report.

Hours later she posted a message on Instagram, saying that appearing without her headscarf was an unintentional mistake because she was taken unawares after being suddenly called to compete after a “scheduling problem.”

Before reaching arrivals and being greeted by supporters, Iranian state television asked her to explain her actions. She confirmed the Instagram statement and repeated its contents when prompted by one of the reporters.

