(Bloomberg) -- Criminal gangs have been enlisted to attack Israeli interests in Sweden at the behest of Iran, according to Israeli and Swedish security services.

“The Security Service can conclude that criminal networks in Sweden are being used as proxies by Iran,” Daniel Stenling, head of counterintelligence at Sweden’s Security Service said at a news conference in Stockholm on Thursday. “Authorities on a national level will jointly implement activities to limit Iran’s ability for operations that threaten security in Sweden.”

Iran has been identified among the main sources of threats against Sweden, along with China and Russia. Stenling said his agency has seen that the country is increasingly targeting interests of states that it perceives itself as being in conflict with, such as Israel.

Israeli media, including The Times of Israel, earlier reported that the country’s Mossad spy agency had concluded that a criminal gang known as Foxtrot in Sweden was behind an attempted attack on the Israeli embassy in January, when a hand grenade was found inside the embassy grounds. According to the intelligence agency, the attack was carried out at Iran’s behest.

Swedish police declined to comment specifically on that attack or a subsequent event when gunfire was heard near the embassy.

The Foxtrot group has been involved in numerous violent conflicts in Sweden, contributing to an unprecedented rise in the number of gang-related firearm killings in recent years.

Read More: Sweden Must ‘Strangle’ Criminal Economy, Finance Minister Says

“We have seen that individuals have been moving between terrorism and violent extremism on the one hand, and organized crime on the other,” Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at the news conference. “What we are seeing now is also a connection between organized crime and state actors.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.