(Bloomberg) -- At least 25 Yemenis working for the U.S. in Sanaa have been detained by Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control the capital, two people familiar with the situation said.

Those rounded up include Yemenis working for the U.S. embassy and USAID, the international development arm of the American government, according to the people, who declined to be named as they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The motivation for the arrests, which took place over the past three weeks, was not clear but they come as the U.S. and Saudi Arabia push for an end to the war in Yemen.

The U.S. embassy in Riyadh did not immediately respond to requests for comment. There was no immediate comment from the Houthis or the internationally-backed government fighting to regain control of the country.

Yemen has been torn apart by a civil war that began in the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and has since drawn in neighboring Saudi Arabia and caused one of the world’s biggest humanitarian crises, as millions of Yemenis struggle to get enough to eat.

The U.S. embassy in Sanaa was shut down in 2015, following the capture of the northern city by the Houthis, but some local staff continue to work from home or as security guards for the premises.

