(Bloomberg) -- Top Iranian leaders will meet on Saturday with the international official in charge of investigating the Persian Gulf nation’s past nuclear activities, suggesting a potential solution over one of the key remaining issues needed to reboot the Islamic Republic’s atomic agreement with world powers.

Iran has demanded the International Atomic Energy Agency conclude its stalled probe of past nuclear activities as part of an agreement to reactivate the 2015 accord, which capped its atomic activities in exchange for sanctions relief. But western negotiators have said that’s not possible because the IAEA works independently and they don’t have the power to short-circuit an investigation.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday that he’s nevertheless “optimistic” that his inspectors can find a solution that preserves his agency’s independence while advancing the possibility of a deal. The original accord gave IAEA monitors unprecedented supervision over Iranian nuclear facilities, which they partially lost after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the accord to impose U.S. sanctions.

The agency has been probing the source of uranium particles detected at several undeclared locations in Iran. European and U.S. diplomats have previously threatened to censure Iran over its lack of cooperation with the IAEA, which convenes its next board meeting on March 7.

