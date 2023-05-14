(Bloomberg) -- Iran arrested leaders of a strike at a key gas facility and accused them of being supported by “foreign networks,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps arrested eight people who organized the strikes in person and online at the South Pars gas and refinery complex, Tasnim said, citing Deputy Governor of Bushehr province Akbar Pourat. The strike has now ended, he said.

South Pars is a sprawling facility on the Persian Gulf coast that centers on the world’s biggest natural gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar.

Iranian energy workers have organized several strikes since October seeking higher pay and better conditions, coinciding with wider public anti-government protests. Iran has blamed the US and Israel for stoking the street protests, which began over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody.

