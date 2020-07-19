(Bloomberg) --

An explosion at a thermal power station in Iran’s central Isfahan Province early Sunday was caused by a faulty electrical transformer, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing a local electricity official.

The explosion at the Isfahan power plant caused no casualties and the unit returned to normal operation within two hours, Saeed Mohseni was quoted as saying.

Iran has been reporting an increasing number of mysterious fires and explosions at sensitive facilities across the country that analysts have blamed on sabotage. High temperatures have also put strains on the country’s aging electrical infrastructure.

