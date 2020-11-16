(Bloomberg) -- Iran reported record numbers of new daily coronavirus cases and deaths as it prepares to reinstate tight restrictions to combat a surge that’s overwhelmed hospitals and cemeteries.

Some 13,053 new infections and 486 deaths were reported on Monday, the Health Ministry said. Iran, which has the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, has seen new cases spike an average 5% each day over the past month.

On Sunday President Hassan Rouhani said “severe restrictions” will be imposed from Nov. 21 for two weeks. Travel between cities will be banned, while all non-essential businesses and public places will be closed in over 100 cities with the highest infection rates, including the capital, Tehran, government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Sunday.

Iran is battling the outbreak while its economy remains crippled by U.S. sanctions. President-elect Joe Biden, who wants to re-engage with Iran and revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said during his campaign that he would assist the Islamic Republic’s relief efforts, which Iranian officials say have been severely hampered by sanctions.

Officials have said the virus has infected far more people than their own data show, and hospitals across the country have been reporting bed shortages for weeks. Last month, a local official in Tehran said plans are underway to extend the the city’s main cemetery and Iran’s largest public burial place on the outskirts of the capital, Fars news reported.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.