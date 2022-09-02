(Bloomberg) --

Iran seized and then released two US sea drones on Thursday it said had been endangering safe navigation in international waters of the Red Sea, state TV reported.

The report, which aired on Friday, showed footage of a ship’s crew throwing overboard two objects resembling “saildrones,” commercially available unmanned vessels fitted with sensors and cameras for data collection.

In a statement, the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said it was “aware of the claims. There was an incident,” adding it would provide an update later.

The report comes days after the US said it foiled an Iranian attempt to capture one of its saildrones in the Persian Gulf, even as the two sides attempt to negotiate a deal to ease sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program.

US Calls Iran’s Response to Nuclear Talks ‘Not Constructive’

(Updates with US comment.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.