Iran’s state broadcaster said it may have to close some foreign-language networks including Press TV, which broadcasts in English, because of a shortage of funds, semi-official Fars news reported.

Peyman Jebeli, deputy head of overseas services for Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said he expects Arabic-language Al Alam will also have to shut within days or weeks if government cuts continue.

IRIB has already closed its Kabul-based Dari radio station because it couldn’t pay broadcast fees to satellite operators after the government reduced its budget and limited its access to foreign currency, Jebeli told Fars.

Iran’s economy has been badly hit by U.S. sanctions and, more recently, restrictions to control the coronavirus.

