Iran Builds New Missile Amid US Fears of Arms Sales to Russia

Iran has produced its first hypersonic ballistic missile, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, as scrutiny grows over Tehran’s defense ties with Russia.

The weapon targets anti-missile defense systems and represents a “major generational leap,” IRNA quoted Amirali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, as saying, without giving more details.

Hypersonic weapons can move at five times the speed of sound.

The announcement comes after the US said on Nov. 1 it was worried Russia could acquire Iranian surface-to-surface missiles for use in Ukraine, in addition to drones it’s already bought from Tehran.

Top Putin Aide Visits Iran as Weapons Bolster Russia’s War

