(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s return to full compliance as part of its nuclear deal is a “very easy” task and wouldn’t require more than “a few hours” if the country decided to do so, according to First Vice President Eshagh Jahangiri.

“But in this current context, the Europeans -- instead of telling us to return to full compliance -- should tell the Americans to let go of their sanctions on Iran,” Jahangiri was quoted as saying by the state-run Iranian Students News Agency.

