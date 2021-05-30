(Bloomberg) --

Abdolnaser Hemmati, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, has been dismissed from his post while he runs in the country’s presidential election, the semi-official Fars news agency reported without saying where it got the information.

According to Fars, Hemmati told listeners on the social media application Clubhouse on Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani had concerns about the impact of his election campaign on financial markets and raised the possibility of replacing him.

Hemmati is one of seven candidates shortlisted by Iran’s top constitutional body, the Guardian Council, to run in the June 18 election.

