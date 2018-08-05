(Bloomberg) -- A Central Bank of Iran deputy in charge of foreign-currency affairs has been arrested as part of a judicial investigation into financial corruption, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the judiciary.

The central bank’s public affairs office had earlier denied reports that Ahmad Araghchi, the deputy for foreign exchange affairs, had been sacked by the bank’s newly appointed governor, Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Araghchi was arrested and detained on the eve of the first of two deadlines set by U.S. President Donald Trump on companies to stop doing business with Iran before he reimposes sanctions on the Islamic Republic’s economy.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, a spokesman for Iran’s judiciary, said in a televised interview that Arachghi had been arrested along with an employee in a top government office, four traders and an unlicensed foreign-currency dealer, IRNA reported.

Mohseni Ejei said the arrests were part of a widespread crackdown on graft and corrupt practices in the country’s moribund foreign-currency sector. Government policies aimed at halting a record decline in the rial’s value over the past few months have backfired, driving public frustration at authorities and fueling scattered protests in various cities.

