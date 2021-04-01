(Bloomberg) -- Iran and the remaining world powers in the 2015 nuclear deal will hold a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the U.S.’s return to the accord, the European Union said in a statement.

The discussion, which will involve officials from Iran, Russia, China, Germany, France and the U.K., will be chaired by the EU’s top foreign envoy Josep Borrell and address how the landmark agreement can be fully implemented by all sides, according to the statement.

The U.S. has been trying to use Europe as an intermediary with Iran after Tehran rebuffed talks with the Biden administration on reviving the accord that former President Donald Trump abandoned. After Trump’s disavowal of the agreement, Iran breached some of the limits that it placed on its nuclear program.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this month that his nation was in “no hurry” to revive the nuclear deal and said U.S. policy was doomed to fail unless sanctions against the Islamic Republic were first removed.

