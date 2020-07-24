(Bloomberg) -- Iran lodged a formal complaint with the United Nations civil aviation agency after a passenger plane flying from Tehran to Beirut was intercepted by a U.S. fighter jet in Syrian airspace.

The Islamic Republic called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the incident on Thursday involving a Mahan Air aircraft, which it described as a “clear violation of international law,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Several passengers were injured as the Mahan jet dropped in altitude to avoid a collision, according to reports and social media posts.

In a statement, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command said an American F-15 fighter jet “conducted a standard visual inspection” of the airliner at a “safe distance of approximately 1,000 meters” and in accordance with international standards.

Iran and the U.S. have been locked in a tense confrontation since President Donald Trump exited the 2015 nuclear deal and reimposed sweeping sanctions on the Iranian economy. The air incident follows a series of unexplained explosions and fires at strategic and military sites in Iran that have fueled speculation of a sabotage campaign.

