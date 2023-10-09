(Bloomberg) -- The possibility of conflict with Iran surged to the top of emerging-market investors’ concerns as they returned from the weekend to assess the fallout of another conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The outbreak of war in the Middle East has momentarily replaced Federal Reserve policy and China’s growth as the most immediate concern, after surprise attacks by the militant group on Saturday killed at least 700 people inside Israel. The risk-off move on Monday morning was largely confined to Middle Eastern stocks and crowded currency trades in Mexico and eastern Europe, though, with losses across wider emerging markets more muted.

One fear is that the US could take a more active role in the conflict after it sent an aircraft-carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean and a Wall Street Journal article said Iran was actively involved in planning the attack. A brief surge of over 5% in oil prices also raised concerns of spill-over effects on global inflation.

“The general consensus is that the effects of this conflict are going to be localized,” said Simon Harvey, head of foreign-exchange analysis at Monex Europe Ltd. “But, there is a risk that this broadens out into a larger conflict threatening to destabilize the region as a whole, and that is why close attention is being paid to the actions of the US and Iran in the coming days.”

The shekel tumbled more than 2% against the dollar even after the Bank of Israel unveiled an unprecedented $45 billion program to defend the currency. A selloff also gripped higher-yielding currencies that were popular picks among carry traders earlier this year — such as the Mexican peso and its eastern European peers.

“For now, the impact is largely being syphoned through the risk channel and this is why you’re seeing carry currencies with saturated positioning bearing the brunt,” Harvey said.

China’s mainland markets returned from a weeklong holiday on Monday and posted mixed performances. The Shanghai-Shenzhen CSI 300 Index fell 0.1%, though indexes of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong rallied. The yuan capped an increase after the central bank indicated continued support for the currency with a stronger fixing.

The grim newsflow from Israel had already sunk those Middle Eastern stock markets that were open on Sunday, but the losses continued across the region for a second day as concerns of a prolonged war deepened. Benchmark indexes in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul, which opened for the first time since the attacks, caught up on their peers with outsized losses.

In the dollar-bond market, Israel and Jordan posted some of the biggest losses in emerging markets, but declines in other Middle Eastern markets were limited. The extra yield investors demand to own sovereign bonds of developing nations rather than US Treasuries narrowed, according to tentative data from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elsewhere, emerging markets are looking forward to a crucial milestone this week, especially for debt-burdened African nations. The continent plays host to the annual meetings of World Bank and International Monetary Fund, where much of the focus will be on speeding up the debt-relief process for some of the world’s poorest nations.

