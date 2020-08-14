(Bloomberg) -- Iran criticized a historic agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, calling it a “dangerous move” and a “foolish mistake” that could lead to the escalation of tensions in the region.

The UAE and its allies “will be responsible for all consequences... of any Israeli intervention in the Persian Gulf region,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official Telegram channel Friday, without elaboration. A joint statement Thursday from the U.S., Israel and UAE announced that the two sides would establish normal ties.

The deal between the UAE and Israel -- which Iran doesn’t officially recognize as a state -- will further empower Iran’s co-called Axis of Resistance, which includes the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and other regional armed groups, according to the statement.

