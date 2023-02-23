(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out military exercises involving an anti-aircraft defense system near the northern city of Karaj, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

The Thursday night drills were “preparation maneuvers” for offensive and defensive forces that are positioned around the commuter city on the western outskirts of the capital Tehran, IRNA said, citing source it didn’t identify.

Earlier, the BBC’s Persian service published mobile phone footage purportedly from a viewer in the same area showing a barrage of missiles being fired into the sky.

Iran Blames Israel for Drone Attack and Hints At Response

Last month Iran said one of its ammunition depots at a Ministry of Defense building near the central city of Isfahan had been attacked by drones, later blaming the strike on Israel.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.