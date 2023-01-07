(Bloomberg) -- Iran cut gas exports to Turkey by 70% due to a fault ahead of peak winter demand, Turkey’s state-owned grid operator said.

The amount of gas pumped to Turkey was reduced from Jan. 1 due to a malfunction on the Iranian network, Turkey’s state pipeline operator Botas said in a statement on Saturday, adding that Turkish authorities urged Iran to solve the problem as soon as possible.

Turkey has taken precautions to prevent disruption to gas use across the country during winter, and gas in storage is being used to meet demand, Botas said.

Iran is Turkey’s second-biggest gas supplier after Russia, shipping 9.43 billion cubic meters in 2021, according to Turkish energy regulator data.

In January 2022, Iran cut gas exports to Turkey for around two weeks due to a leak, forcing Turkey to cut power supply to industry.

