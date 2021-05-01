(Bloomberg) --

World powers will continue negotiations aimed at restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at the end of next week, a top Russian diplomat said, adding that “indisputable progress” had been made so far in the talks.

In a tweet, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations in Vienna, said in the meantime experts and working groups will “continue to draft elements of future agreement”, without giving more details.

World powers, led by the European Union, are trying to orchestrate the U.S.’s return to the beleaguered nuclear accord and bring Iran back to full compliance with its terms.

Iran Nuclear Deal Sought by Mid-May to Avoid Monitoring Tussle

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.