(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, will travel to Paris on Monday with an economic delegation to discuss French proposals for preserving the 2015 nuclear deal, the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency reported, quoting a top aide to President Hassan Rouhani.

Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have had five hours of telephone negotiations over recent weeks, discussing possible solutions to the standoff between Iran and European powers over the implementation of the accord, Mahmoud Vaezi, Rouhani’s chief of staff, said in an interview with state TV, according to ISNA.

