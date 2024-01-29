Iran Distances Itself From US Base Attack as Biden Urged to Act

(Bloomberg) -- Iran sought to distance itself from a deadly attack on a US base in Jordan by a Tehran-backed militia, as President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure to order a harsh response against the Islamic Republic.

“Resistance groups in the region do not take orders from the Islamic Republic of Iran in their decisions or actions,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a statement Monday, referring to the network of militias from Yemen to Iraq that share Iran’s opposition to the US and Israel.

He called accusations of Iranian involvement in the weekend attack that killed three American soldiers in Jordan “baseless,” amid calls in the US for Biden to retaliate directly over the deaths.

Oil jumped in early trading on Monday, with Brent climbing 1.5% to above $84 a barrel before paring its gains.

Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a group aligned with Iran, said on Sunday that it used drones to target four bases including Al-Tanf, which houses US troops. The militia has repeatedly targeted US forces, in what they say is a response to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a network of activists that tracks developments on the ground in Syria, said Iran-backed groups redeployed along the Euphrates river in Deir Ezzor near the Syria-Iraq border in anticipation of a potential US retaliation.

Iran doesn’t welcome the spread of conflict in the region but won’t interfere in how groups choose to “support the Palestinian nation” or defend themselves, Kanaani added.

--With assistance from Dana Khraiche.

