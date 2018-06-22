(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it doesn’t believe buyers of its oil will get waivers from the U.S. government that would allow them to continue purchasing cargoes after President Donald Trump’s renewal of sanctions.

“We’re going to find other ways” to overcome sanctions, Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said Friday. His comments came after American officials asked Japan to completely halt oil imports from Iran, going beyond the cuts demanded during previous Obama-era sanctions, people familiar with the matter said.

When Trump decided to re-impose restrictions on Iran last month, his administration gave buyers 180 days to curb their purchases. The request to halt Japanese imports signals a tougher stance than in 2012, when nations were allowed to continue buying at reduced levels in exchange for waivers from U.S. financial restrictions.

Most customers are still buying Iran’s oil, and there are many ways for the country to try to preserve output, Zanganeh said in a Bloomberg Television interview in Vienna after attending a meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries. The issue was a source of contention at the summit, where Iran initially resisted efforts by fellow members to raise production.

Iran’s Oil Ministry has prepared for a “worst scenario,” Zanganeh said, accusing Trump of acting against the free market. Iranian oil exports are close to 2.5 million barrels a day this month, he said.

